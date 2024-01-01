Bhaji Illuminati
VP, Global Marketing, Surkus
Bhaji Illuminati is the VP of Global Marketing for Surkus.
Latest
Marketing Goes Mobile: The Secret To Successfully Connecting With Consumers
Brand marketing is no longer about getting your logo in front of as many eyeballs as possible. It's about making a connection with consumers. Brands can achieve this by showing personality and creating memorable moments that will grab people's attention.