Bhaji Illuminati

VP, Global Marketing, Surkus

Bhaji Illuminati is the VP of Global Marketing for Surkus

Latest

Marketing

Marketing Goes Mobile: The Secret To Successfully Connecting With Consumers

Brand marketing is no longer about getting your logo in front of as many eyeballs as possible. It's about making a connection with consumers. Brands can achieve this by showing personality and creating memorable moments that will grab people's attention.

