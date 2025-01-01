Bio

Bill Qian is the Chairman of Cypher Capital, a leading multi-strategy crypto investment firm based in the UAE. Specializing in venture capital, public markets, nodes, and mining, Cypher Capital invests in diverse companies building the future of blockchain, from protocols and infrastructure to exchanges and stablecoins. Cypher Capital goes beyond finance; it provides mentorship, guidance, and market access unlocking opportunities for their portfolio companies. Cypher Capital fosters regulatory compliance through customized legal frameworks, and unlocks efficient market access across the Middle East and Africa, helping startups expand in these regions. The company's commitment to the blockchain community is further reflected in its 10,000 sq. ft. hub for crypto and blockchain startups in Dubai.