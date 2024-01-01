Brahim Laraiki

Regional Director- Middle East and Africa, Brightcove

Brahim has a wealth of experience in IT and telecommunications industries, spanning computer hardware, enterprise software and networking, with various sales positions at Orange, Lenovo, Microsoft and Riverbed Technology. Today, Brahim is responsible for Brightcove’s Middle East and Africa operations, with a focus on media, digital marketing as well as online video enterprise consumers.