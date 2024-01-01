Brahim Laraiki
Regional Director- Middle East and Africa, Brightcove
Brahim Laraiki is the Regional Director- Middle East and Africa at Brightcove.
Brahim has a wealth of experience in IT and telecommunications industries, spanning computer hardware, enterprise software and networking, with various sales positions at Orange, Lenovo, Microsoft and Riverbed Technology. Today, Brahim is responsible for Brightcove’s Middle East and Africa operations, with a focus on media, digital marketing as well as online video enterprise consumers.
Boosting Online Retail In The Middle East With Video Marketing
With the widespread availability of high bandwidth, online video has evolved into a powerful marketing tool across all industries, for businesses of all sizes.