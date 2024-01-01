Carol Matta was born and raised in the UAE and studied at the American University in Beirut. Matta kicked off her Communication and PR career in Dubai over a decade ago, and has worked at multinational PR firms, and handled various clients ranging from luxury beauty, consumer goods, technology. In addition, Matta has consulted corporations and events management companies on how to best execute brand-relevant launches. Formerly, Matta was behind developing the communication and PR department for one of the foremost professional international beauty brands, where she was responsible for all communication and PR-related activities on a local, regional, and international level covering over 10 countries.