Chris Williams
Bio
Chris Williams is a member of Bracewell’s Business and Regulatory Group and also serves as the Managing Partner of the firm's Dubai office. His practice focuses on corporate and commercial work throughout the Middle East with particular experience in advising on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, complex commercial contracts and corporate advisory work. He has further experience of advising on labour and employment matters (contentious and non-contentious), and managing litigation disputes in the UAE. His clients are drawn from a variety of sectors including automotive, energy, oilfield services, manufacturing, consumer goods, defence, publishing, recruitment, healthcare and transportation.
Latest
Navigating The Legal Matrix: Why Startups Should Lawyer Up For The Long Haul
In a budget-conscious startup and SME world, lawyers can be seen as an expensive luxury item when compared with competing pulls on tight budgets, but this does not need to be the case if you find lawyers that "get" startups and early stage SMEs.
Dispute Resolution For UAE SMEs: Get It Right The First Time
Small print: so often either unread, or misapplied. This is particularly true when it comes to dispute resolution provisions in contractual relationships.
An Introduction To The Legal Landscape Of The UAE
Entering any new market (the UAE included) brings with it multiple challenges for businesses and entrepreneurs, not least getting to grips with the legal framework governing that market.