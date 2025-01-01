Bio

Chris Williams is a member of Bracewell’s Business and Regulatory Group and also serves as the Managing Partner of the firm's Dubai office. His practice focuses on corporate and commercial work throughout the Middle East with particular experience in advising on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, complex commercial contracts and corporate advisory work. He has further experience of advising on labour and employment matters (contentious and non-contentious), and managing litigation disputes in the UAE. His clients are drawn from a variety of sectors including automotive, energy, oilfield services, manufacturing, consumer goods, defence, publishing, recruitment, healthcare and transportation.