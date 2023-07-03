Colm O'Mahony has been the CEO of Sodexo’s operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region since December 2021.

Prior to taking on the role of CEO for the MEA business, O’Mahony was the CEO for the Education segment in Asia Pacific since September 2015, where he was instrumental in establishing Sodexo’s strong market leadership in private schools and universities in many countries across APAC.

Having been with the group for over 18 years since joining as the Director of Racecourses and Football Stadia for Sodexo’s Sports and Leisure (Sodexo Live) in the UK in 2005, Colm has held various senior roles across Sodexo’s geographies and segments including being the Executive Director for Commercial Education in the UK from 2008 until 2011.

Colm spent 10 years in the APAC region, of which four years saw him be Managing Director for Sodexo Hong Kong whilst also leading Sodexo’s International Education and Remote Sites Division in Greater China. During this time, O’Mahony tripled revenues in Sodexo Hong Kong, while targeting new markets such as airport lounges on top of its core business of education and corporate services.

Over the course of his 30-year-long career in the industry, O'Mahony has earned the reputation of being an enabler of business growth, solidifying his organization’s reputation as the provider of choice; always leveraging the diversity of his teams, and building an inclusive workplace for people to thrive.