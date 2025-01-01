Cormac O’Donnell
Bio
Cormac O' Donnell, originally from Ireland and now based in Dubai, is a prominent figure in the Middle Eastern combat sports scene.
A reputable analyst in both boxing and broader combat sports, O' Donnell is deeply involved in the region's fight industry. He serves as a media representative for the World Boxing Council (WBC), and contributes to a range of publications, providing insightful coverage and analysis of major events across the GCC. His presence is felt not only at high-profile professional matches but also at grassroots and amateur competitions, making him a key player in promoting the growth of boxing in the region.
As a true boxing insider, O' Donnell has unparalleled access to key figures in the industry. His connections allow him to offer unique insights, positioning him as a trusted source for behind-the-scenes information and expert analysis.
Beyond combat sports, Cormac is a dedicated Media Studies teacher and a sought-after consultant, advising individuals and organizations on media strategy and content creation. Holding a Master’s Degree along with credentials from Harvard Business School, his broad expertise in journalism and media makes him a valuable resource in these fields.
Latest
Oscar De La Hoya Teams Up with Riyadh Season for Boxing's Golden Era
The Olympic Gold Medalist and 10-time World Champion De La Hoya recently sat down with Entrepreneur Middle East to share his insights on the partnership with Riyadh Season, his passion for boxing, and making strategic business moves in the Middle East.
Sulaiman Abbar on Boxing, Business, and Building a Legacy in Saudi Arabia
"The principles I've learned in the gym carry over into the business world, allowing me to manage both with precision and purpose. This balance is something I hope others can relate to—finding what drives you and pursuing it without compromising other important aspects of your life."