Sulaiman Abbar isn't just a businessman—he's a fighter, both in the boardroom and in the boxing ring.



As a partner at Abbar & Sons Ltd. and a board member at Ghazi Abdullah Abbar Co. Ltd., Sulaiman holds an assured place in the business landscape of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



Yet his ambitions extend far beyond corporate success. He is also a professional boxer, gaining recognition as a rising prospect in the Middle Eastern boxing scene, with three consecutive knockouts in his first three professional fights.



With a drive to build legacies both personal and national, Sulaiman epitomizes the dynamic spirit of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, demonstrating how personal passion can align with national goals of growth and transformation.



The Abbar family business, founded in 1956, is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's economy, with interests in food distribution, petrochemical testing, and retail. Their latest venture focuses on enhancing the nation's food self-sufficiency by investing in local food manufacturing and packaging, in line with Vision 2030's objective to diversify the economy and promote sustainable growth.

Visions of victory

Sulaiman's passion for boxing stems from childhood memories of watching historical war movies like Alexander, Gladiator, and Troy with his father. "These movies highlighted the principles of honor and duty, values that resonated with me profoundly," he recalls. "I saw how these warriors pursued noble causes, and I wanted to channel that same spirit into something meaningful."



His journey into boxing began during his university years in London, where he trained at the historic Fitzroy Lodge, one of the city's oldest boxing clubs. It was there, amid the storied walls of this gym, that Sulaiman's passion for the sport truly flourished. Despite facing stereotypes and biases against wealthy Arabs, he pushed through, developing resilience and grit.



Dividing his time between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Sulaiman trained at Round 10 Boxing Club during his time in Dubai and is now on the verge of opening his very own boxing gym in Saudi Arabia. Through hard work and determination, he earned a contract with Seddiqi Sports and made a name for himself by winning his first three professional fights by knockout.



Appearing on major regional promotions like "Rising Stars Arabia" and "Crypto Fight Night," Abbar is rapidly gaining recognition in the boxing community. "It's a dream come true to be associated with promotions at the forefront of boxing in the Middle East," he shares.



Under the mentorship of Ahmed Seddiqi, an established Emirati promoter who balances multiple business ventures with his passion for boxing, Sulaiman has learned insightful lessons on perseverance and strategic thinking.



"One key piece of advice I would offer is to surround yourself with people you can trust, especially a mentor or promoter who understands the sport and is invested in your growth," he says. "Having someone like Ahmed Seddiqi as my promoter has been invaluable. His experience, guidance, and the trust we've built over time have helped me navigate the professional boxing world effectively."

Face-off for Crypto Fight Night. Source: Sulaiman Abbar

Creating a hub for boxing excellence

For Sulaiman, boxing is not just about personal victories; it's also a platform to inspire others. "I want to create a state-of-the-art boxing gym in Jeddah that will offer Saudi athletes the opportunity to hone their skills in a world-class environment, helping to elevate the sport within the community."



SGA Club will be the first and only boxing gym in Saudi Arabia owned and operated by a Saudi professional boxer, represents a significant achievement for Sulaiman. "I'm building this boxing gym to give back to Jeddah—my home. My hope is that this facility will inspire others and provide a platform for talented fighters to pursue their goals."



He adds, "This sets a unique example of what is possible within the country's growing boxing scene. While there are other boxing gyms in Saudi Arabia, this facility will reflect my personal journey as someone who has gone through the process of becoming a professional boxer. SGA Club will offer aspiring fighters a space that goes beyond basic training—it's a place where they can truly understand what it takes to succeed at the highest level, guided by someone who lives the life."



"When I moved back to Saudi Arabia from the UAE, and after my time living in the UK, I made the decision to create this gym because I wanted to do something positive for my country and offer a pathway for serious Saudi boxers to develop their careers. This journey wasn't easy. It took countless sacrifices and a lot of hard work, but the experience I gained along the way has equipped me with insights that I can now share with those aspiring to turn professional."

Navigating business and boxing

Sulaiman Abbar sees a symbiotic relationship between the principles of business and boxing, with each aspect shaping the other.



"The discipline I've learned through boxing—whether it's managing my training schedule or setting long-term goals—has enhanced my ability to stay focused and organized in my business role as well," he explains.



"The principles I've learned in the gym carry over into the business world, allowing me to manage both with precision and purpose. This balance is something I hope others can relate to—finding what drives you and pursuing it without compromising other important aspects of your life."



"Time management has been crucial for me in balancing my boxing and business careers. Boxing has never compromised my work life—in fact, it has made me more disciplined and focused."



In both arenas, teamwork is essential. "Just as I rely on a team of specialists in boxing, such as my coach, strength and conditioning coach, physiotherapist, and nutritionist, business also requires a dedicated team of experts to achieve success," Sulaiman says.



He draws a parallel between the support structures in boxing and business, noting that in both cases, the success of the individual depends on the strength of the team. "The ultimate aim is growth, improvement, and success, whether it's in the boxing ring or the business world. You need people you can trust, who are skilled in their field, and who are just as dedicated to the goal as you are."

Crypto Fight Night Source: Sulaiman Abbar

The family business: Food security, expansion, and Vision 2030

At the heart of Sulaiman's story is his role in Abbar & Sons Ltd., a trusted name in Saudi Arabia for decades. Today, the family is focusing on local food manufacturing and packaging—a project that aims to boost the nation's self-reliance in food production.



"As a member of Abbar Group, I work across both distribution and manufacturing. On the distribution side, we bring well-known brands to the Saudi market, including Haribo, Sasso by Deoleo—the world's largest olive oil producer—and Greens, a leader in powdered desserts like jelly and cream caramel. We also distribute our own brands, such as Freshco and Hafel, offering a range of household goods. Freshco's Instant Milk Powder was named Product of the Year in Saudi Arabia for 2024, highlighting our commitment to quality."



"Currently, I serve as Project Manager for a major industrial venture. This project involves the construction of state-of-the-art factories covering an area of 65,428 square meters, dedicated to the manufacturing and processing of dairy products, vegetables, sauces, and can assembly. We are currently in the construction stage, and I'm proud to be on the frontline of this initiative."



Sulaiman is also spearheading a major industrial venture—a state-of-the-art factory complex spanning 65,428 square meters, located in Jeddah's King Abdullah Economic City. This location offers an ideal environment for industrial growth and positions their project as a major player in supporting Saudi Arabia's food security.



"This project is a monumental step in reducing the country's reliance on food imports by boosting local food production. While food safety and self-reliance are distinct, this project plays a crucial role in both areas, ensuring that the country can sustainably process and produce its own food, which is vital for the nation's long-term self-sufficiency."



The venture aligns with Vision 2030's goals of economic diversification and sustainability, and Sulaiman takes immense pride in contributing to this national effort. "Food security is a cornerstone of any nation's strength, and there's no reason why Saudi Arabia, with its resources and capabilities, cannot achieve full self-sufficiency in this vital area. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities and processing more food locally, we can reduce the need for imports and reinforce our country's ability to feed its people."

The Abbar name: A legacy of trust and innovation

The Abbar name carries a legacy of trust, quality, and strong values.



"Our strengths lie in our adaptability and the deep understanding of the local market and culture," Sulaiman notes. Over the years, the family has built strong relationships within the industry and the community, allowing them to remain resilient even in challenging times.



"Another major strength is our ability to stay forward-thinking. We've constantly evolved by investing in new sectors, especially in areas that align with the country's strategic vision."



"Our agility and willingness to embrace change while staying grounded in our core values have allowed us to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing business landscape."



Sulaiman sees himself as part of the next generation tasked with carrying this legacy forward. "As part of the next generation of the Abbar family, I feel a deep responsibility to continue our legacy of excellence and innovation, particularly in the industrial food manufacturing area," he says.



"It's not just about continuing the family business; it's about contributing to the future of Saudi Arabia." "I am passionate about building an infrastructure that supports this goal. I want to see Saudi Arabia become a leader in food production, not just for our own needs but also as a key supplier for the region. We have the potential to transform our country into a hub for high-quality, locally produced food, and I'm committed to playing my part in making that vision a reality."

Personification of Vision 2030

Through his dedication to both business and boxing, Sulaiman Abbar embodies the core values of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



Balancing his professional responsibilities with his passion for boxing, he sets an example for future generations, showing that it is possible to excel in multiple fields while staying true to one's roots.



Much like Saudi Arabia, which is diversifying its economy and carving out a new cultural identity beyond its oil-rich legacy, Sulaiman is building on his family's foundation while boldly charting his own path in the boxing world. His journey is not without risks, but his determination and vision reflect the spirit of a nation in transformation. In both his business and sporting pursuits, Sulaiman Abbar stands as a symbol of ambition, adaptability, and the limitless potential of Saudi Arabia's future.



'TREP TALK: Sulaiman Abbar on launching or growing a business in Saudi Arabia

"Saudi Arabia offers a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, especially under Vision 2030, which has driven growth in sectors such as technology, entertainment, local manufacturing, and food production—an area that Ghazi Abdullah Abbar CO. Ltd. (Abbar Group). is actively investing in to further enhance the country's self-reliance.

The Kingdom is committed to diversifying its economy, moving away from its dependency on oil and into various other sectors, which opens new doors for entrepreneurs.

To succeed here, it's essential to adapt to the business environment while understanding the local culture. The country is increasingly fostering a business-friendly environment for both local and international investors, especially as regulatory changes have streamlined processes. For instance, Saudi Arabia's General Investment Authority (SAGIA) has introduced simplified licensing for foreign investors, meaning it is easier than ever to start a business here.

The ease of doing business has improved dramatically with reforms like the National Transformation Program, which aims to modernize infrastructure and services. Additionally, networking plays a pivotal role in this market. Forming strong relationships with local stakeholders, government bodies, and potential partners can help overcome barriers and navigate the local market effectively.

In fact, one of the strategies that has worked well for Abbar Group. has been aligning with the government's objectives and seeking partnerships with entities that share a similar vision.

By aligning your business strategy with the broader goals of the market and building a network of connections, Saudi Arabia becomes an exciting space for entrepreneurs looking to make an impact in industries that are on the rise. Success also requires flexibility, patience, and an openness to adapting to the Saudi work culture, which, like any market, has its unique aspects."

Thriving in Saudi Arabia: Sulaiman Abbar's tips for foreign entrepreneurs

"Expanding into any new market comes with its challenges, and the Saudi Arabian market is no different. However, the Kingdom offers unique opportunities with fewer regulatory hurdles than in the past. For instance, licenses for foreign businesses are now easier to obtain, and there are government incentives to promote foreign direct investment in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and entertainment.

One common challenge foreign entrepreneurs face is cultural differences. Saudi Arabia places great emphasis on personal relationships and trust-building in business transactions. As a result, taking the time to develop strong local connections is crucial for success. For example, many businesses thrive by engaging with local partners who understand the market and have established relationships. This helps to navigate the legal, cultural, and regulatory landscape.

Another challenge is ensuring that business objectives align with Vision 2030. This ambitious program is pushing for innovation, sustainability, and development across various industries, so it's essential to understand where your business fits in this roadmap. A foreign business that can demonstrate its contribution to economic diversification and job creation will find more favorable conditions, such as access to local funding or government-backed projects. To overcome these challenges, entrepreneurs should focus on understanding the local culture, which includes learning about business etiquette and social norms. It's essential to adapt strategies to fit the market's evolving needs, and staying informed about Vision 2030 initiatives ensures you can align your objectives with the Kingdom's long-term goals. By committing to a long-term vision and embracing the changes happening in the country, foreign entrepreneurs will find Saudi Arabia to be a welcoming and rewarding market to enter."