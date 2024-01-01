Bio

Cormac O' Donnell, originally from Ireland and now based in Dubai, is a prominent figure in the Middle Eastern combat sports scene.

A reputable analyst in both boxing and broader combat sports, O' Donnell is deeply involved in the region's fight industry. He serves as a media representative for the World Boxing Council (WBC), and contributes to a range of publications, providing insightful coverage and analysis of major events across the GCC. His presence is felt not only at high-profile professional matches but also at grassroots and amateur competitions, making him a key player in promoting the growth of boxing in the region.

As a true boxing insider, O' Donnell has unparalleled access to key figures in the industry. His connections allow him to offer unique insights, positioning him as a trusted source for behind-the-scenes information and expert analysis.

Beyond combat sports, Cormac is a dedicated Media Studies teacher and a sought-after consultant, advising individuals and organizations on media strategy and content creation. Holding a Master’s Degree along with credentials from Harvard Business School, his broad expertise in journalism and media makes him a valuable resource in these fields.