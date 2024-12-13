The Olympic Gold Medalist and 10-time World Champion De La Hoya recently sat down with Entrepreneur Middle East to share his insights on the partnership with Riyadh Season, his passion for boxing, and making strategic business moves in the Middle East.

Oscar De La Hoya has long been a prominent figure in the boxing world and is a global superstar in and out of the ring. As an Olympic Gold Medalist, 10-time World Champion in six divisions and one of the biggest draws in the history of the sport; De La Hoya is the personification of success. As an entrepreneur, he has also excelled in making immense profits from a range of diverse interests; magazine publishing, music, and soccer team investment.



His latest venture, "Latino Night" brings his promotional powerhouse, Golden Boy Promotions, to Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season, a series of entertainment, cultural, and sporting events held in the Saudi Arabian capital, offering audiences around the globe a taste of Latino boxing culture. De La Hoya recently sat down with Entrepreneur Middle East to share his insights on this exciting partnership, his passion for the sport, and making strategic business moves in the Middle East.

"We sat down with His Excellency [Chairman of the Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) His Excellency Turki Alalshikh], and we were throwing ideas out there. We were in Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles just brainstorming and seeing what we can do for the people of Riyadh, for Riyadh Season," De La Hoya recalled. "And you know, we came along with this idea of bringing the flavor of Latino to Riyadh and bringing the best Hispanic Latino fighters to Riyadh. We put this card together that is an excellent, excellent card. Every single fight on this card can be a main event in itself."

For De La Hoya, this is more than just a fight card. It's about sharing a cultural experience. "In Riyadh, people will be able to witness the best Latino fighters, will be able to witness live mariachi music and Folklorico dancers. So, it's going to be a lot of fun." He emphasized that the collaboration aims to offer something unique to local audiences while showcasing the vibrancy of Latino culture.

But the event is not just about entertaining those in attendance—it's about reaching a worldwide audience and tapping into new demographics. With the event streaming for free on sports streaming platform DAZN, De La Hoya sees it as a strategic opportunity to bring the sport to new eyes and make it accessible to all, especially the Latino community that may not be familiar with the culture of Saudi Arabia. "The events that we're putting together live on DAZN; even if you're not a subscriber to DAZN; you can watch Latino Nights for free. It's a gift to the world; It's a gift from Riyadh Season, and it's a gift from His Excellency," he stated. "In Mexico, you can watch for free. In South America, in Puerto Rico, in the United States, in the UK - all live. It's going to be amazing. It's going to be historical."

The enthusiasm and gratitude in De La Hoya's words were clear when speaking of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, who has been instrumental in making this event a reality. "Thanks to His Excellency, Riyadh Season is really putting everything behind boxing and making sure that boxing is alive and well, making sure that the fight fans get to watch the best fights," De La Hoya noted. "Most importantly, the gift that His Excellency is giving to the whole world—it's for free. It's incredible because this is a pay-per-view type card. I could have easily made this pay-per-view, but Turki Alalshikh said, 'No, let's make it free for the world.'"

When asked about the longevity of Golden Boy Promotions, De La Hoya pointed to his own experiences as a fighter as a critical factor. "I was a fighter myself, which is obviously a big plus and a huge advantage because I know styles of fighters. I know the psyche of a fighter inside the ring and outside the ring. I think like a fighter when I put fights together, and fighters trust me because I've been in the ring," he explained. "These fighters look up to me. These fighters want to be part of the Golden Boy family. First thing for us—we make sure that we have the best talent."

De La Hoya with Golden Boy partner Bernard Hopkins and WBA, WBO Cruiserweight Champion Gilberto Ramirez in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Source: Oscar De La Hoya

Golden Boy Promotions has been around for over 20 years, and De La Hoya attributes their continued relevance to their dedication to fighters. "Everything has always been about doing the right thing for the fighter. And that's what I'm all about—it's for the fighters. So, the respect and the trust I have from the fighters make my job that much easier," he added. "Being relevant for so many years in the promotional business is accredited to my team, to the vision we have, and obviously the passion for the sport."



De La Hoya's ability to adapt to the rapidly changing sports and media landscape is a testament to his business acumen. He understands the importance of combining innovation with tradition, building on the sport's legacy while also finding new ways to engage global audiences.

Just this month, De La Hoya made the significant decision to sell the iconic "The Ring" Magazine [an American boxing magazine first published in 1922 that De La Hoya owned from 2007 to 2024] to His Excellency. "I've had many, many offers over the years to sell The Ring Magazine. I've had huge offers to sell the publication because of its prestige, because of the magazine being such an iconic staple in the sport. But I just was waiting for the right person, for the right timing, and, my gosh, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh—he's proving over and over and over again how much passion he has for the sport. He was the perfect person to sell this publication to. It's in great hands."

For De La Hoya, selling The Ring Magazine wasn't just a business decision; it was about ensuring the legacy of a storied publication would be preserved and expanded. His confidence in the future of The Ring under Alalshikh's stewardship is palpable. "The ideas he has, the vision he has to grow the sport of boxing, to grow the magazine, to bring it back to its limelight, to bring it back to its prestige—I strongly feel that Turki Alalshikh not only wants to make fights, but he wants to grow the sport," De La Hoya emphasized. "He's going to bring it back to where it was. He's going to make sure that The Ring Magazine stays intact."

As for future business ventures in the Middle East, De La Hoya explained that the foundation has been laid for potential opportunities. "I strongly feel now that we've made the right connections and the relationships here in Riyadh and the Middle East, and, you know, I think the sky's the limit. As long as we are producing the correct product, as long as we're giving His Excellency the right fights and the best fights; the best product. His Excellency is all about perfection. His Excellency is all about giving his fans in Riyadh, in the Middle East, in the world, the best product possible."

Oscar De La Hoya's excitement about his partnership with Riyadh Season is evident in every word. His passion for boxing, his commitment to the fighters, and his enthusiasm for introducing the sport to new audiences align perfectly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Together, they are not only making history in Riyadh but also strategically opening new markets and ensuring that the sport's prestige is both preserved and elevated. Moreover, they are contributing to a new chapter in global boxing—one that embraces inclusivity, accessibility, and cultural celebration.

'TREP TALK: Oscar De La Hoya's Tips for Success in Business

"Boxing has opened up the doors for me, you know, becoming world champion, Olympic gold medalist. Everybody wants to be part of your circle; Everybody wants to be part of the success. I've been able to parlay it over the years, meeting amazing people in the industry.

But outside of the industry, there's been so many opportunities, whether it's real estate, whether it's owning publications, whether it's owning newspapers that I've done over the years. I got involved with football, owning a Major League Soccer team, the Houston Dynamo, owning buildings in Los Angeles.

I credit the network I've put together. I've credit the relationships I've made over the years.

But I think I have to credit my success to just staying true to myself, to staying true to what I believe.I never choose an investment that I don't believe in. I have to have a passion for it.

I think that if you have a passion for an asset, if you have a passion for some sort of investment, you're going to make it. It puts you in a position where it's easier for you to grow that.

You're putting the time in. You have the passion for it, you have the patience for it.



Entrepreneurship is not easy.You have your ups and downs. It's like a roller coaster. And you have to be very patient. You have to believe in the asset that that you're investing in. So, I would say, patience, staying true to yourself and believing in what you invest in."