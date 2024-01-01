Co-founder, Scopernia

Dado Van Peteghem is one of the leading experts in the digital sector. He is a frequent keynote speaker and entrepreneur. He’s the co-founder of Scopernia and several startups like Social Seeder and Speakersbase, giving more than 150 speeches per year internationally. In 2014, Dado Van Peteghem and Jo Caudron wrote the book Digital Transformation: A Model To Master Digital Disruption. With Omar Mohout, he wrote the book Corporate Venturing in 2018, and with Nils van Dam, he launched his latest book Metasystems: Building Trustful Partnerships For Growth in 2020.