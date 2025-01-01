Bio

Dahlia Haleem is the co-founder of and partner at elementsix, a Dubai-based advisory firm that offers turnkey solutions in the fields of sustainability and carbon abatement, promoting resilience against climate threats.

Haleem is an ESG expert with a strong background in physics and engineering. She has over 15 years of valuable experience in project management, strategic advisory, sustainability and carbon management. Her diverse client portfolio has spanned the MENA and APAC regions. Her extensive experience is focused on managing certified emission reduction projects, carbon abatement and offsetting strategies, corporate sustainability planning, GRI-compliant sustainability reporting, and project management.