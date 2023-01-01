Dhaval Desai
As CEO and CTO of Mobiiworld, a GP Inc. company located in Dubai, Dhaval Desai runs one of the MENA region's largest mobile app and web development agencies. A business leader with over 22 years of experience, he is inspired by impact and accountability, and is known to have empowered his team to create award-winning apps and websites for high profile regional and global brands.
