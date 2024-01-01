Mohamed El-Dib (Dibo)
Creative Consultant
Five Books That Can Help You Boost Your Creativity
While some people may be more gifted than others, everyone can develop their creative thinking skills and abilities.
Gone Are The Days Of A Minimum Viable Product (It's All About The Minimum Lovable Product Now)
A minimum lovable product understands that some people will fall in love with it, while others may not like it at all.
Here's How You Can Instigate Creativity In Your Workplace
In the most creative working cultures I've seen, people are free to make mistakes, and they are not scolded for doing so.
The Hiring Conundrum: Experience Versus Potential
Weighing the benefits of hiring an experienced candidate who will cost the business more, versus one who has potential and will definitely cost less.
Here's One Reason Why Your Business Could Be Failing
My short answer would be that they lose sight of their purpose- why they are here.
