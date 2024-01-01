Chief Executive Officer of Italist Inc.

Diego Abba is the Chief Executive Officer of Italist Inc., a global marketplace for Italian luxury multi-brand boutiques and brands, based in Los Angeles. Abba is the former CEO of Sleepy Giant, a game publisher and technology provider, participated by TPG Capital and CAA. He is also on the Board of Directors of New Design Charter Schools, a nonprofit that is focusing on providing quality education for East Los Angeles and Watts.