Dipesh Depala
Co-founder and Managing Partner, The Qode
Dipesh Depala is the co-founder and Managing Partner of The Qode. Located in Dubai Design District, The Qode is an integrated agency offering brands a specialized approach to public relations, event management, digital marketing, social media, and content creation. As part of The Independents Group, The Qode is now the operational partner for global agencies, Karla Otto and K2 in the Middle East, North Africa, and India.
