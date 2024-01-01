Manager - Corporate Sustainability, HSBC

Dominique Ghazar is Manager - Corporate Sustainability at HSBC.

Dominique joined HSBC in 2009, and the Sustainability function at HSBC Bank Middle East in 2013. Dominique has been responsible for the development, planning, delivery, and implementation of major sustainability projects in accordance with HSBC’s standards across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. As of 2018, Dominique began to lead the implementation of the global strategy to support the development of future skills and entrepreneurship across the Middle East region.

Previously, Dominique has worked for the UN with the Italian contingent in Lebanon where she supported the community development team in their mandate. It was during this time she developed her passion for community development.

Dominique holds a certificate in Sustainability Business Management and a postgraduate certificate in Sustainability in The Value Chains from the University of Cambridge.