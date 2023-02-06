Dr. Amanda Nimon-Peters
Dr. Amanda Nimon-Peters is the Professor of Leadership at Hult International Business School in Dubai. Her book, Working with Influence: Nine Principles of Persuasion for Accelerating Your Career, provides professional businesspeople with actionable insights to increase their influence in real and virtual workplace environments.
Nine Principles You Should Use To Increase Your Powers of Influence and Persuasion
With today's business professionals missing a model for influence at work specifically designed for the 21st century, here are nine principles organized into three sets of three to ensure they are easy to learn and remember.