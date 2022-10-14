Dr. Ayham Refaat
Group CEO, Pulse Holdings
Dr. Ayham Refaat is the Group CEO of Pulse Holdings. Since its establishment in Dubai in 2018, Pulse Holdings has become one of the region’s leading investment entities with a focus on alternative financial asset management for a sustainable and better future.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Four Reasons Why I Would Invest My Last Dollar In Healthcare Fintech
Fintech has revolutionized the world's business, from mobile banking to cryptocurrency, but its impact has not been restricted to the financial industry. Among other sectors, it is starting to have a sizeable influence on healthcare, making healthcare fintech an ideal investment choice.
Every Person Counts: Why We Need To Champion Our "Faceless Heroes"
If there's one thing we need to champion in 2021, it's these "faceless" and often forgotten contributors- men and women who've done the job without the glory.