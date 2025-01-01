Bio

Dr. Elie Daher is an accomplished author, executive coach, and senior leader with over 38 years of experience guiding organizations toward growth, innovation, and high performance.

With extensive expertise in overseeing strategic business management and leading global marketing initiatives, Dr. Daher has been instrumental in driving transformative results across diverse industries. As a founding board member of Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching - Middle East, he contributes to delivering powerful, measurable leadership development solutions that empower executives and teams.

His excellence in leadership philosophy centers on cultivating long-term habits that foster effective, adaptive, and impactful leadership. Dr. Daher’s passion lies in inspiring leaders to unlock their full potential and achieve sustained excellence in an ever-evolving professional landscape.