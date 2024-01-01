Chief Business Development Officer of Kuwait Life Sciences Company

Dr. Mussaad M. Al-Razouki is the current Chief Business Development Officer of Kuwait Life Sciences Company, established in 2010 and fully owned by National Technology Enterprises Company. National Technology Enterprises Company (NTEC) was incorporated in November of 2002, by the Kuwait Council of Ministers as a fully owned company by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Kuwait.

Dr. Mussaad M. Al-Razouki also represent the State of Kuwait on the board of the Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances (ACDIMA), a Pan-Arab Public-Private Partnership established by Arab Economic Unity Council in 1976. ACDIMA maintains strategic ownership in 15 large-cap Middle East and North Africa pharmaceutical manufacturers across the MENA region.