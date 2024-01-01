Dr. Wolfgang Amann
Strategy and Leadership Professor, HEC Paris in Qatar
Professor Dr. Wolfgang Amann serves as Strategy and Leadership Professor at HEC Paris in Qatar. He has been designing, directing and teaching in executive education programs for 18 years. His research focuses on internationalization speed and scope of SMEs.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Succeeding As An Entrepreneur: Here's How Executive Education Can Help
Succeeding as an entrepreneur requires going beyond creative solutions for profitable product-market combinations. Skills, and thus executive education, can and should take center stage in this regard.