Bio

Dr Zaid Al-Fagih is the co-founder and CEO of Rhazes AI, an award-winning AI-powered virtual assistant.

The tool empowers doctors by boosting clinical productivity, reducing medical errors and burnout, and restoring the human connection in medicine.

Prior to founding Rhazes AI, Dr Al-Fagih practiced full-time as a medical doctor in the NHS, and was a voluntary first responder and first aid trainer on humanitarian missions during the Syrian conflict.

He has published research in leading journals on applying emerging technologies to healthcare, most recently in the Emergency Medical Journal.