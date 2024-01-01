Elie Georgiou-Botaris

Middle East Practice Leader of Talent Management, Willis Towers Watson

Elie Georgiou-Botaris joined Willis Towers Watson in 2006 and is currently the Middle East Practice Leader of Talent Management, responsible for developing, leading and managing regional and large-scale projects. With over 35 years of HR experience in Europe and the Middle East, his numerous specialty areas stretch from human resources management and development to leadership assessment and development. In addition to being an accredited assessor, Georgiou-Botaris holds a BBA Degree from the American University of Beirut. He also completed a Graduate Executive Education Program at Kelly School of Business, University of Indiana.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The How-To: Establishing A Performance Management System For Your Enterprise

When implemented well, it drives employee engagement in the company's overall goals, which leads to improved performance of both employees and company.

Growth Strategies

Optimizing Your Retention Strategy: How To Keep Talent And Reduce Turnover

Here are a few ways to identify problem areas that contribute to employee exit, and develop an effective talent retention strategy accordingly.

