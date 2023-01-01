Evangelos Moustakas
Evangelos Moustakas is the Professor in Digital Marketing and Executive Director of Lifelong Learning and Continuing Education at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.
Unleashing The Potential Of Social Listening (It's Not Just About Being Responsive!)
While having dedicated teams to respond to customer queries on digital channels is crucial for an effective social media strategy, true social listening goes beyond mere responsiveness, and aims to provide tangible solutions.