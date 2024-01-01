Farah Bousaleh

Certified Professional - Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

Farah Bousaleh is a fully-fledged HR generalist with a diversified experience across various aspects of progressive strategic and HR ops management. Besides being a Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)- Certified Professional (CP), Bousaleh is always seeking new opportunities for knowledge and growth through hard work, educational achievements, and curiosity. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

The How-To: Choosing Between A Job At A Startup Or A Corporate

Here's a closer look what you need to consider before taking a decision that will mark your first career milestone.

Growth Strategies

Four Tips To Help You Kickstart Your Career Successfully

Building a successful career requires tolerance, determination, and patience.

Social Media

How To Leverage LinkedIn To Build Your Personal Brand

If you are not on LinkedIn, you're minimizing your chances of becoming a brand and being discovered.

Growth Strategies

Driving Innovation And Growth Starts With A Powerful Culture Of Equality

Motivated companies continuously work hard to create an inclusive environment for people of all genders.

