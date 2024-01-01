Farah Bousaleh
Certified Professional - Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)
Farah Bousaleh is a fully-fledged HR generalist with a diversified experience across various aspects of progressive strategic and HR ops management. Besides being a Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)- Certified Professional (CP), Bousaleh is always seeking new opportunities for knowledge and growth through hard work, educational achievements, and curiosity.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The How-To: Choosing Between A Job At A Startup Or A Corporate
Here's a closer look what you need to consider before taking a decision that will mark your first career milestone.
Four Tips To Help You Kickstart Your Career Successfully
Building a successful career requires tolerance, determination, and patience.
How To Leverage LinkedIn To Build Your Personal Brand
If you are not on LinkedIn, you're minimizing your chances of becoming a brand and being discovered.
Driving Innovation And Growth Starts With A Powerful Culture Of Equality
Motivated companies continuously work hard to create an inclusive environment for people of all genders.