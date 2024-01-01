Founder and CEO, Restaurant Secrets Inc and Cornerstone 61 Consultancy

Gabrielle Mather, founder and CEO of Restaurant Secrets Inc. and Cornerstone 61 Consultancy, both specialized F&B firms based in Dubai, has lived across the UK, Singapore, and UAE. Her 25 years of experience as a Dubai resident, along with her diverse international experiences, are illustrated in both her business and personal life. She is a seasoned restaurateur and operator, and as a trusted F&B consultant, she has been incubating F&B businesses since 2001.

Gabrielle has led the development of over 300 F&B concepts with 360-degrees hands-on experience in back- and front-of-house experiences with particular expertise in concept creation, menu development, interior design and brand development. As the co-founder and ex-COO of Lincoln Hospitality, from 2018 to 2020, her leadership oversaw the rebranding and operational turn-around of four prime Emaar properties La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie, The Loft at Dubai Opera, Taikun, and Distillery in the 2019 acquisition of the US$100 million capex venues by Restaurant Secrets Inc.

With a business (marketing) degree from the University of Hartford, she is also a Quality Auditor certified by Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI) - International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and she has also been trained in luxury product development at the University of London.