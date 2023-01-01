Habeeb Furqan is an exceptional entrepreneur and the visionary founder behind Kapturise, the region's premier on-demand photographers' platform. With a remarkable career characterized by groundbreaking achievements, Habeeb has established himself as a dynamic leader, recognized expert, and a true problem-solver in the field of content creation.

Habeeb's journey towards founding Kapturise was shaped by his extensive experience in the business world. From an early age, he demonstrated his entrepreneurial flair, diving into the world of telesales at just 13 years old. This experience laid the foundation for his future endeavors, and instilled in him a deep understanding of customer needs and effective communication.

As he honed his skills, Habeeb's entrepreneurial spirit flourished, leading him to establish his own successful consulting firm at the impressive age of 16. This early venture showcased his drive, determination, and ability to deliver valuable solutions to clients.

The trajectory of Habeeb's career took a significant turn when he became the youngest hire at two Fortune 500 companies, CDW Canada and Volt Information Science. These roles provided invaluable insights into the corporate landscape, allowing him to refine his strategic mindset, business acumen, and leadership abilities.

Fuelled by his passion for innovation and disruption, Habeeb sought new challenges that would allow him to utilize his expertise. This drive led him to join Fetchr, a pioneering on-demand logistics company in the UAE. As one of the initial founding employees and the global head of sales, he played a pivotal role in revolutionizing on-demand delivery services, driving the company's expansion into multiple countries, and securing an impressive US$52 million in VC funding.

Armed with his extensive experience in on-demand logistics, Habeeb identified a unique opportunity to revolutionize the content creation industry. Inspired by a transformative family vacation in Bali, Indonesia, where the presence of a professional photographer resulted in candid and unforgettable photographs, he realized the immense value of capturing genuine moments. This experience served as the catalyst for the creation of Kapturise.

Combining his expertise in on-demand solutions, his understanding of customer needs, and his passion for visual storytelling, Habeeb established Kapturise, a platform that seamlessly connects users with skilled photographers on demand. Through Kapturise, he aimed to address the pain points individuals and businesses face when it comes to capturing high-quality, personalized visual content.

The reception from individuals and businesses who have utilized Kapturise's services has been overwhelmingly positive. Leveraging Habeeb's deep understanding of customer needs and his dedication to excellence, the platform has become the go-to solution for capturing special moments, such as family gatherings, engagements, and celebrations. Additionally, businesses benefit from professional photography services that enhance their brand image, resulting in increased engagement, customer satisfaction, and overall success.

Habeeb Furqan's entrepreneurial journey is characterized by his passion for innovation, his expertise in on-demand solutions, and his dedication to solving customer pain points. Through Kapturise, he has disrupted the content creation industry, providing individuals and businesses with an efficient, reliable, and highly customizable platform to bring their visual vision to life. With his vast experience and unwavering commitment to excellence, Habeeb continues to guide Kapturise towards new horizons, revolutionizing the way we capture and share our most cherished moments.