The Digital Renaissance: How Content Creation Is Reshaping Businesses In The Middle East With its digitally savvy population and growing appreciation for quality content, the Middle East is positioned to spearhead the future of content creation.

By Habeeb Furqan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

The phrase "content is king" has evolved beyond a marketing cliché to a defining principle shaping the trajectory of businesses worldwide. As the founder and CEO of Kapturise, the first on-demand photographers' app in the Middle East, I've been at the forefront of this shift in our region, where content creation is playing a pivotal role in business transformation.

With a staggering internet penetration rate of 99% in the UAE, we are witnessing a digital revolution where consumers seek more than services or products- they yearn for engaging and authentic experiences. The power of visual content in meeting this demand is remarkable, backed by evidence that consumers retain 95% of a message delivered through video, in contrast to just 10% through text (Insivia, 2020).

The rise of platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels further exemplify this trend. These platforms have become instrumental for businesses to connect with audiences and increase footfall, with 54% of consumers expressing a desire for more video content from the brands they support (HubSpot, 2023).

Industries across the spectrum have embraced this new paradigm. For instance, restaurants like Nusr-Et Steakhouse -run by the man popularly known as "Salt Bae"- and CZN Burak have leveraged viral video content to evolve from local gems into global brands.

Similarly, construction companies are using timelapse videos to offer transparent, engaging views of their projects, resulting in increased contracts and customer trust. Real estate firms are another sector capitalizing on this trend. By showcasing immersive property tours and neighborhood highlights through professional photography and videography, they're not just selling properties but offering a lifestyle. This approach is leading to quicker sales, and higher client satisfaction.

Events, too, have emerged as potent platforms for content generation. Capturing the essence of an event -be it a vibrant cultural festival, or a buzzing business expo- can serve as a content goldmine that boosts audience engagement far beyond the event's conclusion. The phrase "pictures or it didn't happen" has never been any truer.

It is thanks to our recognition of this shift towards visual content that we launched Kapturise, a platform that connects businesses with skilled photographers and videographers. The exponential growth that we've experienced since our launch reflects the increasing need for high-quality content in today's business world.

The return on investment in content creation is impressive. Businesses with a robust content marketing strategy generate three times as many leads, and they have a conversion rate six times higher than those using traditional methods (DemandMetric, 2020). This data thus underscores why 70% of marketers were actively investing in content marketing as of 2023 (HubSpot, 2023).

Related: Threading A Conversation On Threads (With Early Adopters Of The Social Media App In Dubai)

The content revolution isn't exclusive to businesses. Professionals are leveraging high-quality content to build a distinct personal brand. A striking example is the statistic from LinkedIn, indicating that profiles with professional headshots receive 14 times more views than those without (LinkedIn, 2017).

Globally, content creators such as TikTokers Charli D'Amelio and Khaby Lame have amassed immense followings and earnings, setting an example for aspiring creators. D'Amelio reportedly earns up to US$48,000 per post, while Lame makes an estimated $50,000 per post.

These figures highlight the significant earning potential for content creators in the digital age. In the Middle East, talented content creators like Fares Al Shehabi and Waleed Al Ibrahim have gained popularity and lucrative brand partnerships, further demonstrating the growing influence and financial opportunities for local creators in the digital landscape.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has surged into this scene as well, becoming an integral part of content creation. One exciting aspect of AI is its ability to transform text into images. This ground-breaking technology allows businesses to convert their creative ideas into compelling visual content, providing a new way to engage with their audiences.

One notable tool in this sphere is the Adobe Firefly, the AI edition of the popular Adobe Creative Cloud. It incorporates smart algorithms that can automate and enhance content creation, enabling creators to bring their concepts to life with greater ease and efficiency.

But AI isn't limited to static visuals either- it's made significant inroads into the domain of video creation. Tools like Runway ML offer innovative solutions that utilize AI to automate and streamline video production, transforming the way businesses create engaging video content.

The pivot towards content creation has captured the attention of venture capitalists with more and more media tech startups gaining notoriety. Media tech companies like Enhancia, a platform that simplifies creating engaging infographics, secured a $50 million investment from Sequoia Capital in 2023. Similarly, Canva's valuation skyrocketed to an eye-watering $40 billion, following a significant funding round from Bond Capital in the same year.

With its digitally savvy population and growing appreciation for quality content, the Middle East is positioned to spearhead the future of content creation. As the digital landscape evolves, businesses investing in content will undeniably lead the pack.

In the digital age, content creation is more than a marketing strategy- it's a transformative force enabling businesses to forge genuine connections with their audiences, and drive exponential growth. It's the key to building resonant personal brands that stand out in a saturated market.

For businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals aiming to thrive in today's digital landscape, investing in content creation isn't just an option- it's an absolute necessity. As we continue to navigate this realm of digital entrepreneurship, one thing is clear: content isn't just king- it's the kingdom.

Related: How To Become A Celebrity In Your Field (With The Power Of Social Media)

Wavy Line
Habeeb Furqan

Founder, Kapturise

Habeeb Furqan is an exceptional entrepreneur and the visionary founder behind Kapturise, the region's premier on-demand photographers' platform. With a remarkable career characterized by groundbreaking achievements, Habeeb has established himself as a dynamic leader, recognized expert, and a true problem-solver in the field of content creation. 

Habeeb's journey towards founding Kapturise was shaped by his extensive experience in the business world. From an early age, he demonstrated his entrepreneurial flair, diving into the world of telesales at just 13 years old. This experience laid the foundation for his future endeavors, and instilled in him a deep understanding of customer needs and effective communication. 

As he honed his skills, Habeeb's entrepreneurial spirit flourished, leading him to establish his own successful consulting firm at the impressive age of 16. This early venture showcased his drive, determination, and ability to deliver valuable solutions to clients. 

The trajectory of Habeeb's career took a significant turn when he became the youngest hire at two Fortune 500 companies, CDW Canada and Volt Information Science. These roles provided invaluable insights into the corporate landscape, allowing him to refine his strategic mindset, business acumen, and leadership abilities. 

Fuelled by his passion for innovation and disruption, Habeeb sought new challenges that would allow him to utilize his expertise. This drive led him to join Fetchr, a pioneering on-demand logistics company in the UAE. As one of the initial founding employees and the global head of sales, he played a pivotal role in revolutionizing on-demand delivery services, driving the company's expansion into multiple countries, and securing an impressive US$52 million in VC funding. 

Armed with his extensive experience in on-demand logistics, Habeeb identified a unique opportunity to revolutionize the content creation industry. Inspired by a transformative family vacation in Bali, Indonesia, where the presence of a professional photographer resulted in candid and unforgettable photographs, he realized the immense value of capturing genuine moments. This experience served as the catalyst for the creation of Kapturise. 

Combining his expertise in on-demand solutions, his understanding of customer needs, and his passion for visual storytelling, Habeeb established Kapturise, a platform that seamlessly connects users with skilled photographers on demand. Through Kapturise, he aimed to address the pain points individuals and businesses face when it comes to capturing high-quality, personalized visual content. 

The reception from individuals and businesses who have utilized Kapturise's services has been overwhelmingly positive. Leveraging Habeeb's deep understanding of customer needs and his dedication to excellence, the platform has become the go-to solution for capturing special moments, such as family gatherings, engagements, and celebrations. Additionally, businesses benefit from professional photography services that enhance their brand image, resulting in increased engagement, customer satisfaction, and overall success. 

Habeeb Furqan's entrepreneurial journey is characterized by his passion for innovation, his expertise in on-demand solutions, and his dedication to solving customer pain points. Through Kapturise, he has disrupted the content creation industry, providing individuals and businesses with an efficient, reliable, and highly customizable platform to bring their visual vision to life. With his vast experience and unwavering commitment to excellence, Habeeb continues to guide Kapturise towards new horizons, revolutionizing the way we capture and share our most cherished moments. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Content Strategy

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

He Was Born in 1949, But He Built A City For 2071: Entrepreneurial Lessons From The Dynamic Dichotomy Of The Ruler Of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

A dissection of the incredible business acumen of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai- a man who was born in 1949, but has built a metropolitan with an aesthetic of 2071.

By Mohammed Karim
Business Ideas

The 11 Best Self-Employed Jobs for Today's Market

Are you looking to step away from the normal workflow and become your own boss? Check out these 11 business ideas to become a boss today.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

This Is the Most Unsanitary Cruise Ship, According to the CDC

The CDC ranked each ship based on tests from eight major areas on board. Here are the most (and least) sanitary.

By Emily Rella
Growth Strategies

Abu Dhabi-Based Agthia Group Launches US$54 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund

Co-founded by Agthia Group and ADQ, Agthia Ventures is envisioned to provide greater access to innovation to Agthia Group.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff