With its digitally savvy population and growing appreciation for quality content, the Middle East is positioned to spearhead the future of content creation.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The phrase "content is king" has evolved beyond a marketing cliché to a defining principle shaping the trajectory of businesses worldwide. As the founder and CEO of Kapturise, the first on-demand photographers' app in the Middle East, I've been at the forefront of this shift in our region, where content creation is playing a pivotal role in business transformation.

With a staggering internet penetration rate of 99% in the UAE, we are witnessing a digital revolution where consumers seek more than services or products- they yearn for engaging and authentic experiences. The power of visual content in meeting this demand is remarkable, backed by evidence that consumers retain 95% of a message delivered through video, in contrast to just 10% through text (Insivia, 2020).

The rise of platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels further exemplify this trend. These platforms have become instrumental for businesses to connect with audiences and increase footfall, with 54% of consumers expressing a desire for more video content from the brands they support (HubSpot, 2023).

Industries across the spectrum have embraced this new paradigm. For instance, restaurants like Nusr-Et Steakhouse -run by the man popularly known as "Salt Bae"- and CZN Burak have leveraged viral video content to evolve from local gems into global brands.

Similarly, construction companies are using timelapse videos to offer transparent, engaging views of their projects, resulting in increased contracts and customer trust. Real estate firms are another sector capitalizing on this trend. By showcasing immersive property tours and neighborhood highlights through professional photography and videography, they're not just selling properties but offering a lifestyle. This approach is leading to quicker sales, and higher client satisfaction.

Events, too, have emerged as potent platforms for content generation. Capturing the essence of an event -be it a vibrant cultural festival, or a buzzing business expo- can serve as a content goldmine that boosts audience engagement far beyond the event's conclusion. The phrase "pictures or it didn't happen" has never been any truer.

It is thanks to our recognition of this shift towards visual content that we launched Kapturise, a platform that connects businesses with skilled photographers and videographers. The exponential growth that we've experienced since our launch reflects the increasing need for high-quality content in today's business world.

The return on investment in content creation is impressive. Businesses with a robust content marketing strategy generate three times as many leads, and they have a conversion rate six times higher than those using traditional methods (DemandMetric, 2020). This data thus underscores why 70% of marketers were actively investing in content marketing as of 2023 (HubSpot, 2023).

Related: Threading A Conversation On Threads (With Early Adopters Of The Social Media App In Dubai)

The content revolution isn't exclusive to businesses. Professionals are leveraging high-quality content to build a distinct personal brand. A striking example is the statistic from LinkedIn, indicating that profiles with professional headshots receive 14 times more views than those without (LinkedIn, 2017).

Globally, content creators such as TikTokers Charli D'Amelio and Khaby Lame have amassed immense followings and earnings, setting an example for aspiring creators. D'Amelio reportedly earns up to US$48,000 per post, while Lame makes an estimated $50,000 per post.

These figures highlight the significant earning potential for content creators in the digital age. In the Middle East, talented content creators like Fares Al Shehabi and Waleed Al Ibrahim have gained popularity and lucrative brand partnerships, further demonstrating the growing influence and financial opportunities for local creators in the digital landscape.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has surged into this scene as well, becoming an integral part of content creation. One exciting aspect of AI is its ability to transform text into images. This ground-breaking technology allows businesses to convert their creative ideas into compelling visual content, providing a new way to engage with their audiences.

One notable tool in this sphere is the Adobe Firefly, the AI edition of the popular Adobe Creative Cloud. It incorporates smart algorithms that can automate and enhance content creation, enabling creators to bring their concepts to life with greater ease and efficiency.

But AI isn't limited to static visuals either- it's made significant inroads into the domain of video creation. Tools like Runway ML offer innovative solutions that utilize AI to automate and streamline video production, transforming the way businesses create engaging video content.

The pivot towards content creation has captured the attention of venture capitalists with more and more media tech startups gaining notoriety. Media tech companies like Enhancia, a platform that simplifies creating engaging infographics, secured a $50 million investment from Sequoia Capital in 2023. Similarly, Canva's valuation skyrocketed to an eye-watering $40 billion, following a significant funding round from Bond Capital in the same year.

With its digitally savvy population and growing appreciation for quality content, the Middle East is positioned to spearhead the future of content creation. As the digital landscape evolves, businesses investing in content will undeniably lead the pack.

In the digital age, content creation is more than a marketing strategy- it's a transformative force enabling businesses to forge genuine connections with their audiences, and drive exponential growth. It's the key to building resonant personal brands that stand out in a saturated market.

For businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals aiming to thrive in today's digital landscape, investing in content creation isn't just an option- it's an absolute necessity. As we continue to navigate this realm of digital entrepreneurship, one thing is clear: content isn't just king- it's the kingdom.

Related: How To Become A Celebrity In Your Field (With The Power Of Social Media)