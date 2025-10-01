Bio

Hadi Allawi is the Partner and Family Enterprise Leader at Deloitte Middle East. He has 18 years’ experience in supporting clients in the Middle East. He leads a practice of 50+ professionals that oversees delivery of services across 15 jurisdictions in the region. ​

Holding an LL.B. and LL.M. he specializes in supporting UHNW families, family enterprises, and private clients across the GCC with integrated solutions. These include individual taxation/immigration, family office structuring, and people compliance.

With more than a decade in the region, his work spans multiple jurisdictions, enabling families to structure their global affairs in a way that is legally robust, tax-efficient, and aligned with long-term succession and governance objectives.

Allawi works closely with senior family members, global executives, and private office teams to deliver confidential, practical, and commercially grounded advice.



