Hadi Allawi
Bio
Hadi Allawi is the Partner and Family Enterprise Leader at Deloitte Middle East. He has 18 years’ experience in supporting clients in the Middle East. He leads a practice of 50+ professionals that oversees delivery of services across 15 jurisdictions in the region.
Holding an LL.B. and LL.M. he specializes in supporting UHNW families, family enterprises, and private clients across the GCC with integrated solutions. These include individual taxation/immigration, family office structuring, and people compliance.
With more than a decade in the region, his work spans multiple jurisdictions, enabling families to structure their global affairs in a way that is legally robust, tax-efficient, and aligned with long-term succession and governance objectives.
Allawi works closely with senior family members, global executives, and private office teams to deliver confidential, practical, and commercially grounded advice.
Latest
Family Businesses in the Middle East Are Rewriting the Rules of Longevity
Family businesses in the Middle East are redefining change and transformation on their own terms. By blending professional governance with deeply held values, they are building organizations designed not just to grow, but to last.