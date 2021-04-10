Hasan Roomi

Co-founder, H2R Design

Hasan Roomi is the co-founder of H2R Design, a multi award-winning London- and Dubai- based design firm. Founded by Hasan and Husain Roomi, a pair of young dynamic UK born brothers with Middle Eastern backgrounds, H2R Design maintains a diverse commercial portfolio with primary focuses in the hospitality, food and beverage, and retail sectors. 

Latest

Growth Strategies

Seven Things I've Learned From Running A Business In Dubai

Thriving in this Middle Eastern supercity demands flexibility, authenticity, and above all, a brilliant team.

