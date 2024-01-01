Head, KAUST Entrepreneurship Center

Hattan Ahmed is the Head of KAUST Entrepreneurship Center. He believes in young people as change agents of the future, and that universities play a key role in creating national economic impact.

In his role as an advocate for innovation, Dr. Hattan works across the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom, delivering entrepreneurship training, creating corporate innovation programs, and accelerating startups that will contribute to the national transformation agenda.

Hattan has a diverse background in industry, startups, and academia. As a startup co-founder, he brings a successful entrepreneurial background to his role, having navigated early stage growth to acquisition. He has received multiple entrepreneurial awards on both a national and international scale.

He also brings a rich background in information technology to his role, with experience in system design development and implementation within industries ranging from oil and gas, travel and retail.

Hattan holds an MBA from the University of Leeds and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Alabama.