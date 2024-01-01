Chairman and CEO of Resource Group

Hisham Itani is the Chairman and CEO of Resource Group, a regional group of companies with diversified businesses covering the Middle East and Africa.

He started his professional career in his family security printing business at an early age. From the onset, he ventured into new technologies and invested in research and development. As a result, he expanded into different technology verticals including digital security, smart card manufacturing, information and communication technology (ICT), port and vehicle inspections, software development, startup incubation, metaverse advisory, and others. Itani’s adoption of technology has had a constructive and tangible impact on government automation and citizen experience in the MEA region.

In addition to his role at Resource Group, Itani is involved in multiple philanthropic endeavors that include co-founding and chairing various NGOs that promote entrepreneurship, leadership and youth. Itani was awarded “Technology CEO of the Year - Middle East” at the 2020 Global Banking and Finance Awards® in recognition of his vision, strategy and leadership. He was also recognized by CEO Today at the CEO Today Middle East Awards 2020 for his achievements in the technology sector in the Middle East. In 2018, he was selected by Forbes Middle East among the top 35 influential Lebanese business personalities at “Forbes Lebanon 100.”

Itani holds a Bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration from the American University of Beirut (AUB). He also holds a master of science in innovation and entrepreneurship from HEC Paris.