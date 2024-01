Co-founder, The Women Xchange

Hoda Ghavidel is a communications strategist with over 12 years of experience in F&B, luxury retail, fashion, and media, having worked with brands like CÉ LA VI, Bateel, Bloomingdales & GQ. She holds a master’s degree in communication management from the University of Southern California (USC).As a strong advocate of female empowerment, Ghavidel partnered with two like-minded women to create The Women Xchange , a networking platform to connect and get inspired. She also has a blog @moodlamode where she writes about food, lifestyle, travel, and fashion.