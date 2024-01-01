Certified Customer Experience Professional

Ian Golding, Certified Customer Experience Professional, International Keynote Speaker, Blogger, Columnist and Writer, and keynote speaker at the 2018 Customer Happiness Summit and Awards.

Ian Golding is a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) and a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt. In his corporate career spanning 17 years, he has worked with The Royal Bank of Scotland, GE Commercial Finance, GE Reinsurance and Brake Brothers Foodservice. In his last permanent role as Head of Group Customer Experience, Ian developed and deployed the Customer Experience strategy for one of Europe’s largest online retailers – Shop Direct. Ian has published over 500 articles on the subject and delivered keynote speeches globally.

Ian also served on the inaugural Board of Directors of the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA). Ian was the first person in the world to be authorized by the CXPA to teach the CCXP accreditation. In 2015, Ian became an Advisor and featured columnist for CustomerThink– a global online community of business leaders striving to create profitable customer-centric enterprises which attracts 80,000+ visitors per month from 200 countries.