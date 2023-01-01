Ibrahim Abudyak
Co-Founder and CEO, The Smash Room
Ibrahim Abudyak is the co-founder and CEO of The Smash Room, a Dubai-born enterprise that provides an outlet for people to express themselves and release all their pent-up emotions.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Breaking The Mold: Five Lessons From Launching (And Sustaining) An Unconventional Business
Building the right foundations from the start will save you a lot of hassle, money, and time as you try to sustain and grow your business over the years.