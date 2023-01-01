Ishita Kochhar is the co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at WakeCap, a leader in smart solutions for construction site management that is setting a new industry standard for data-powered site visibility. In her day-to-day role, Ishita manages operations, business development, marketing and investor fundraising for the business that has offices in Riyadh, Dubai and San Francisco. With her extensive expertise, she has driven operations, business management, sales, and distribution strategies since 2017, overseeing the growth of the startup from inception to a profitable entity working with some of the most recognized construction companies in the world.