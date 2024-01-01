Ivana Bajamic

Head of Talent, Learning and Culture (Human Resources) International Markets, BRF Sadia

Ivana Bajamic is Head of Talent, Learning and Culture (Human Resources) International Markets at BRF Sadia.

 

Latest

Leadership

The COVID-19 Crisis Presents An Opportunity For Companies To Step Up Their Efforts In Ensuring The Safety and Well-Being Of Their Employees

The coming days and months will remain extremely sensitive and challenging for leaders as they experiment, explore, and evaluate new methods of working to keep their employees more productive, resilient, and safe.

