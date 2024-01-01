Co-founder and CEO, Crimson Education

Jamie Beaton is the co-founder and CEO of Crimson Education.

Jamie graduated from Harvard University, Magna Cum Laude in 2016 (two years ahead of schedule) with a double-degree in Applied Mathematics-Economics and Applied Math. He was also one of the youngest in the world to be accepted to Stanford’s Graduate School of Business at age 20. In June 2019, Jamie graduated from Stanford with an MBA in Computer Science and Education Technology, the youngest ever recipient of the Arjay Miller Award (top 10% of his class), having simultaneously begun his PhD as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford.

As co-founder and CEO of Crimson Education, Jamie now helms a company dedicated to levelling the playing field in world leading university admissions. The world’s most successful college admissions company, Crimson now boasts a global student body of 2,000 students who are mentored and tutored by over 2,400 tutors who themselves have graduated from the world’s best universities including all Ivy Leagues, Stanford, MIT, Oxford and Cambridge.

In 2019, Crimson Education was named finalist in the Westpac Business Awards in two categories, Innovation and Service Delivery, while in 2017, Jamie and Crimson co-founder Sharndre Kushor were featured on the 2017 Forbes Asia - 30 Under 30 List. A few of Jamie’s other accolades include being declared New Zealand’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year, New Zealand Innovator of the Year, NZ Hi-Tech Young Achiever, and Young New Zealander of the Year.