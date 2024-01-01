Jawanna Sawalha

Independent journalist

Jawanna Sawalha is an independent journalist from Amman, Jordan. 

 

Latest

Starting a Business

How To Maintain A Startup Culture In A Rapidly Expanding Company

Here are some points to consider when you want to keep your startup culture alive and kicking.

Marketing

The How-To: Marketing Your Mobile Game To The MENA Region

When talking about games, there is no doubt that the Middle East has been one of the biggest markets for the same.

