Jimmy Rohampton
Spurring Interest Through Engagement: Social Media And STEM
Social media is a powerful tool to improve communication between millennials and STEM professionals.
Eight Client Onboarding Practices You Should Ditch Right Now
Here is a list of eight mistakes you need to avoid as you onboard your clientele.
10 CEOs Share Their Best Tips For Effective Workplace Leadership
While certainly there are the so-called "born leaders," scientists tend to agree that leadership can be cultivated and shaped through strategic education, training, and experience.
The How-To: Using Chatbots As A Tool For Customer Service
Are chatbots the future of customer service, or are they a bad idea?
How Millennials Are Redefining Customer Service
Millennials really do not want to talk to you when they have a complaint or issue about a product or service you sold them.
6 Tips For Crafting Content That Resonates With Millennials
What do millennials think of your content?