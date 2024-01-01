Jochebed Menon
Editor, Logistics News Middle East
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Eng. Abdulrahman Al Hatmi, Group CEO, Asyad Group, On His Oman-Based Enterprise's Quest To Secure The Future Of Logistics
Oman-based Asyad Group is technologically arming itself to meet market needs and empower a more future-proof sector.
In His Book "Entrepreneur: The Journey of A Lifetime," Entrepreneur Shailesh Dash Reflects On The Key To Becoming Successful
Raw, gritty, and straightforward, the book reveals the author's deepest thoughts, struggles and risks taken.