Jochebed Menon

Editor, Logistics News Middle East

Jochebed Menon is the Editor of Logistics News Middle East. She covers issues related to the logistics and supply chain industries in the region. She’s been a journalist since 2012 and has primarily worked on B2B titles in travel, hospitality, aviation, and construction.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al Hatmi, Group CEO, Asyad Group, On His Oman-Based Enterprise's Quest To Secure The Future Of Logistics

Oman-based Asyad Group is technologically arming itself to meet market needs and empower a more future-proof sector.

In His Book "Entrepreneur: The Journey of A Lifetime," Entrepreneur Shailesh Dash Reflects On The Key To Becoming Successful

Raw, gritty, and straightforward, the book reveals the author's deepest thoughts, struggles and risks taken.

