Jon Richards
Co-founder and CEO, yallacompare
Latest
AI Can't Solve All Of Our Customer Service Problems (Yet)
While efforts to use artificial intelligence to drive customer service mean well, at this point, you still can't beat good, old-fashioned human interaction.
Why The UAE's New Venture Capital Regulations Will Help The Ecosystem
The announcement contains plenty for entrepreneurs and venture capitalists to sink their teeth in to.
Diversifying Your Business: Broadening Your Product Portfolio
The timing of adding additional products or expanding one's geography is probably less about a set time or a set formula, and actually more down to the nature of the business and the economics of that business.
Seeking Investment For Your Startup? Do Your Homework First
It goes without saying: whether you're looking for seed, angel or VC funding, you need to be prepared.