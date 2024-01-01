Jordan Parkes
Founder of One Click Marketing / True Medical
Jordan Parkes is a serial internet entrepreneur who has optimized hundreds of websites for clients from the US, Western and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, since founding One Click Marketing, a Fountain Valley-headquartered digital marketing agency, in 2012. Based in London, Parkes is currently mainly focused on scaling up True Medical - whenever not banging his head against every algorithm update for his worldwide client base.
