Karl Crowther
Vice President - MEA, Alteryx
Karl Crowther is Vice President for the MEA region at Alteryx. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Unlocking Business Success: The Vital Role Of Data Analytics For SMEs
Every business can transform to tackle the challenges of today -or pre-empt those of tomorrow- by refining raw data for insights.