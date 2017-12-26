Karl Naim
Co-founder and CEO at Purpl
Karl Naïm is the co-founder and CEO at Purpl, a fintech player in Lebanon and the MENA region looking to democratize cross border payment flows and enable financial inclusion. Prior to his role, and for the past eight years, Naim launched and worked at multiple tech start ups across different industries such as foodtech, healthtech and fintech. Naim also has over 10 years experience in banking and private equity having worked at UBS, Goldman Sachs and Mubadala. Naim holds an MBA from London Business School and an MSc in Economics and Finance from Warwick Business School.
