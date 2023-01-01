Kate Hardcastle MBE is a multi-award-winning international business consultant and commentator working across the UK, US, and UAE who is also the CEO of a UK-based firm called Insight With Passion.

Hardcastle works with some of the world's biggest brands to reimagine their customer engagement, and she is a highly respected media business presenter and reporter covering consumer issues, retail outlook, innovation, news and customer and economic insight. Hardcastle has developed impactful consumer strategies with household brand names across the world, and she was awarded a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the late Queen Elizabeth II for services to business and entrepreneurship.

Hardcastle is also a prominent voice in sustainability across the media, committed to helping businesses and consumers make positive changes. As founder of the global sustainability platform, Buy Smarter Buy Greener, she encourages consumers to make better choices. She also works extensively as a consultant and strategist for many global retailers and brands.

Hosting and keynote speaking duties see Hardcastle working across the world including the Financial Times Retail Summit, Retail World Congress, The Retail Summit UAE, Seamless UAE, Shop Talk Las Vegas, The Tech Show, and Ideal Home Show. insightwithpassion.co.uk