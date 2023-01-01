Peter Mackintosh and Jack Kidd

Peter Mackintosh and Jack Kidd are co-founders of Aspexx Digital, a talent solutions consultancy that supports companies in building and scaling experience design, innovation, product, digital, and technology teams across the UK, Mainland Europe, and the Middle East. 

Latest

Social Media

Building Talent Solutions To Attract, Retain, And Evolve: The How-To

Check out these recommendations for crafting the perfect employee experience (EX) to attract, retain, and evolve your prospective and current talent.

More Authors You Might Like