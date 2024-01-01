Kokila Alagh
Founder, KARM Legal and STO LAB MENA
Kokila Alagh is the founder of KARM Legal and STO LAB MENA.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Digital Gaming In The UAE: What We Have, And What We Need
The need of the hour is to devise a framework which distinguishes "games of skill" from "games of chance" to bring regulatory certainty to these questions in the region.
The Advent Of Digital Asset Regulations In The GCC Is Good For The Region's Startup Landscape
While some might view regulations as a hindrance to innovation and creativity, in many cases, it actually supports entrepreneurs and startups to be able to innovate, create, and market their products and solutions in a legally and regulatory supportive environment.