Kunal Lahori
Founder, Prêt To Go
Kunal Lahori, the founder of Prêt To Go, is a passionate leader, boasting a long track record of successful management across a variety of business industries. Lahori is continually searching for a variety of avenues to explore within the accelerating market. Apart from a notable interest in managing large scale industrial, commercial and retail real estate portfolios, his serious passion is food, hence having launched two well-received F&B concepts in Dubai: El Sur and Prêt To Go. Following the successful launch in the DIFC, Prêt To Go opened in JAFZA, with another three UAE outlets set to open by the end of summer.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Growing Your F&B Business: Five Questions To Ask Before You Expand Your Hospitality Brand
When deciding on expansion plans, there are numerous factors to consider.